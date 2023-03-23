A 36-year-old Hamilton man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for a 2019 shooting that severely injured an acquaintance.
Scott Elis Fritts pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on March 15 after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
On July 23, 2019, deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man reporting he had just been shot in the chest by Fritts, according to court documents.
Police met the victim at the hospital, where he said Fritts had threatened to kill him the week before.
The man said he was on his phone outside his house just before the shooting, when he heard gunshots and felt himself get hit, documents state.
Investigators found bullet casings and bullet holes at the victim’s home.
A friend of Fritts told police that Fritts was a gun collector, had recently been fired from his job, ended a long-term relationship and was acting erratically.
On July 24, 2019, police learned that Fritts was living in a travel trailer on Shiloh Lane in Hamilton. Deputies went to the trailer and detained Fritts.
In an interview with investigators, Fritts said he remembered driving with guns to the victim’s home, but said he didn’t remember whether he fired them. Documents state he later said he only intended to hurt the victim, not kill him.
Fritts had been charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. One count was dropped as the result of his plea agreement.
