For the past year and a half, the Skagit First Step Center has served as the county’s only low-barrier homeless shelter, but now its future is uncertain.
The center is funded only through April, and may have to close its doors.
“It’s getting to feel more and more real by the day,” said Jonathan Kline, executive director of Friendship House, the nonprofit that runs the shelter.
Other homeless services organizations are facing similar uncertainty as they will see a major drop in county funding this year.
The county’s main funding source for shelters and emergency homeless services comes from a fee on home purchases or other real estate transactions. But as the housing market slows, revenue from this document recording fee has dropped, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health.
Now, as the county begins to review funding applications, nonprofit providers including Friendship House are left to wonder what will make the cut when funding is announced in July.
“Bottom line, there’s less money and there’s going to be some really hard decisions,” said Hinman.
First StepThe First Step Center opened in summer 2021 on property owned by the city of Burlington. Kline said the start-up money from Skagit County is nearly spent and will run out by the end of April.
The county commissioners gave the center what was supposed to be enough funding for two years. But operations ended up being more expensive than thought, Kline said.
“If we can’t figure this thing out somehow as a group, that’s 65 to 70 people that don’t have a place to sleep at night,” he said.
Kline said the center costs about $90,000 a month to run, meaning he would need to find about $270,000 to keep the center open until the county awards funding in July.
But even if Friendship House is selected for funding in July, the amount it receives likely won’t be enough to fully fund the center.
Kline’s team is looking for donations or grant opportunities, and is talking about what cuts Friendship House could make to divert money to First Step, he said.
Kline is also talking to city and county leaders to remind them of the service the center provides the community.
The First Step Center is the only place in the county where law enforcement can take people who need somewhere to stay overnight. If the center closed, law enforcement would lose this option.
Kline said those taken to the center are those “that may otherwise be sleeping downtown, in the parks or down on the riverfront in the walkways,” and that they’re coming from throughout the county, he said.
Kline said no one wants Skagit County to look like parts of King County, with many large homeless encampments. He said choosing to invest in First Step means there will be a safe place for people to go.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton met Thursday with Kline and others to discuss the First Step Center budget, and he’s been advocating on the nonprofit’s behalf.
Sexton said maybe a solution to the funding issue lies in those law enforcement drop-offs.
According to data from Friendship House, Mount Vernon police dropped off about 224 people since the center opened, while Burlington dropped off 226. These two departments are dropping off far more people than other departments in the county, the data show.
To Sexton, this tells him the city of Mount Vernon should be contributing.
“It’s unfair (not to contribute) while other agencies are receiving the benefit of those operations,” he said.
Sexton had planned to start fundraising for a renovation to the center, but suspended that plan until there’s a way to reliably fund the center’s operations.
He said at a basic level, the First Step Center is a county resource, and the county needs to come together to create a permanent funding plan.
“We need to come together and say how we’re going to use our dollars for the best impact,” he said.
Despite the barriers, Kline remains optimistic that the funding will come together.
“I really do believe it’s going to come together,” he said. “I think the frustrating thing is not quite being able to see how it comes together.”
Money trouble
In 2022, 15 homeless services programs received a cut of about $2.5 million in funding from the county, Hinman said.
She said she expects the county will have about $1.5 million to distribute this year. So giving Friendship House the $1.1 million it would need to fully fund the First Step Center would mean far less money for other shelters, rental assistance programs and permanent housing efforts.
“With the slowing housing market and the higher interest rates, our revenue is about half of what it was,” Hinman said.
Meanwhile, federal pandemic funding is winding down, meaning programs and services that started during the pandemic will have to compete with established nonprofits for a smaller pool of money.
“It’s going to take some partnership with the cities to get us where we need to be,” Hinman said.
Sexton said these types of discussions are starting to happen through the North Star Project, a county-run project aimed at bringing city and county leadership — and resources — together to make decisions on homeless services spending.
Counties and cities throughout the state have access to new funding for homelessness thanks to the legislative action over the past few years. However, Skagit County and the four cities have already committed most of this funding.
Meetings of North Star members have focused on talking about priorities, and where county leaders could have the biggest impact. If the First Step Center has a chance for funding, its through the efforts of North Star members.
Sexton said he hopes North Star participants take this opportunity to think about dramatic changes to the way homeless services are funded in the county.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said First Step provides a valuable service to the city, but that the city is committing resources to other homeless services, including a homeless housing complex called Martha’s Place and a program where social workers are embedded in the city police department.
Ultimately, she said, homelessness is a countywide problem, and fixes are going to require cooperation.
She said she supports regionalizing some of the programs for the homeless and creating a formal group of stakeholders to weigh in on funding and priorities. If cities and the county combine their homeless services funding, no one entity can be accused of not contributing to individual programs.
“I am not interested in a conversation that’s tit for tat,” she said.
Sexton said he envisions something similar — a single regional pot of money that the county and cities collaboratively decide how to spend.
This would mean city and county leaders have less control over their own funds, but conversations would build community buy-in and help reduce the duplication of services.
“We all need to give up more control,” Sexton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.