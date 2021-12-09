The Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a possible arson at a Clear Lake home.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 caller reported that a man walked out of a home on Jackson Street to the west of Clear Lake and said that he had set the home on fire. Flames were visible from the home.
Skagit County Fire District 4, several other area fire departments and the Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office responded.
"It was a fairly large fire," Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said.
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was located at nearby Clear Lake Park and apprehended by law enforcement. The Stanwood man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center at 3 p.m. for an ongoing investigation of the alleged arson.
"Deputies were able to locate him a short distance away, and he (allegedly) admitted to starting a fire in the living room," Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said. "The suspect refused to answer if he lived at the house or not."
Han said it's unclear what relation, if any, the man who claims he lit the fire may have to the residents or owners of the property, who were not at home at the time.
The Fire Marshal's Office began an investigation Thursday morning and determined the fire was set intentionally, starting with a couch, and spread rapidly.
"It was still too hot for them to go out and do an investigation (Wednesday) afternoon, so they had to wait until this morning to do so," Han said.
