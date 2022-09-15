SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has had a smooth transition from one police chief to another.
Dan McIlraith has replaced Lin Tucker, whose final day with the police department was Aug. 31.
“My goal is to serve the people of Sedro-Woolley the very best I can,” McIlraith said. “To treat people with respect. You have to keep an even keel in lot of different situations. And communicate. Communication is really important.”
McIlraith’s rise through the ranks of the Sedro-Woolley Police Department began in 2002 when he was hired as a patrol officer.
He has also served in the department as a detective, patrol sergeant and lieutenant.
In total, he has about 21 years in law enforcement, including a stint as a corrections deputy at the Skagit County jail in 2001 that started his career after being a manager at a couple of car washes while waiting for an opportunity in law enforcement.
Now he’s the chief of police.
“It does feel a little different,” he said about the position he’s held for about two weeks. “It’s not nerves, there is just a lot of stuff to take care of.”
That includes spending more time as an administrator.
“Lots of meetings,” he said with a laugh. “That’s certainly a change. But I was able to get a good feel for this while Lin was still here and that was really helpful. It was a real benefit to have him mentoring me even before I was selected.
“But there is a lot to get done. I just keeping going down the to-do list. I am going to feel much better once I get toward the end of the year and that list is much shorter. But it’s going to grow again in the future, especially in regards to our strategic plan.”
That city’s strategic plan will include how to add more officers as Sedro-Woolley continues to grow.
“We will certainly have to manage that,” McIlraith said. “Adding officers and then we have to make sure our officers are being taken care of.”
McIlraith, who is from Bow, graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1995.
“I really didn’t go to Woolley very much,” he said. “To play football and wrestle. We were obviously rivals, but other than that, I really didn’t know much about the town.”
McIlraith received an associate’s degree from Skagit Valley College after completing plenty of criminal justice courses.
After that, he was adamant about staying in Skagit County. It definitely took time for him to get the opportunity.
“You know, it’s not like when you turn 21 you automatically get hired,” McIlraith said. “There’s obviously a process and that included life experience. There was a lot more to it than I expected. I was physically fit and believed I could do the job, but I didn’t have a whole lot of life experience and it was a really competitive field at that time. A lot of people wanted in.”
He got that necessary experience as a corrections deputy.
“I learned a lot while there,” McIlraith said of his time at the jail.
And McIlraith believes the city really liked the experience he had while working at the jail.
“It went really fast,” he said of the process of becoming a Sedro-Woolley police officer. “Really fast and I was really happy.
“Honestly, I didn’t know how long I’d be here, but here I am. You grow into this community and like I said, this community really supports us and that is such a plus.”
McIlraith said he knew early on in life he wanted to be a police officer.
“I remember my mom telling me I would make siren noises from the back seat while they were driving,” he said. “I remember watching ‘ChiPs’ on television when I was growing up. I had one of their little trikes as a kid. I had police car Hot Wheels. It was just one of those things growing up that I have always respected and admired.
“I just kind of knew going forward that (police officer) is what I wanted to do and be.”
Though free time is at a premium, McIlraith always tries to make time for his family.
“I am definitely a family man,” he said.
McIlraith and wife Tessa have been married for 14 years and have two daughters, one in college and the other in middle school.
He roots on Seattle sports teams and enjoys playing basketball.
McIlraith has spent many hours coaching his youngest daughter’s sports teams as well as attending numerous dance recitals.
“I’d never seen ‘The Nutcracker’ until I had kids,” he said. “Now I’ve seen it a lot. It’s pretty fun.”
McIlraith also works his acres of land that includes cows, pigs, horses and ducks along with four dogs and two cats.
“It’s just added duties,” he said. “There is always something to do on the farm. Something to feed or something to fix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.