Law enforcement seized 115 puppies Friday from two properties in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive west of Concrete.
The puppies are being housed at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.
Law enforcement was dispatched Thursday to one of the properties to serve a woman with a protection order and tell her to leave the premises. She did so, taking several dogs with her.
While at the premises, an RV was noticed with some dogs inside, but conditions were unknown at the time, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.
Clark said the next day the Sheriff’s Office received a phone call saying the property still had many dogs on site.
Deputies secured a search warrant and found 83 dogs in the RV that had no power and no air conditioning.
A second search warrant was issued and more dogs were seized from another property in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive.
Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Anacortes animal control officers came to help take the 115 puppies to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.
The Humane Society is asking for help in caring for the dogs.
It continues to look for clean towels, small dog kibble, pee pads and canned food. Cash donations are also appreciated in order to buy grooming equipment, medication and provide medical care as needed.
Clark said while the puppies were being seized the woman on whom the protection order was served was seen coming through the woods and onto the property where the order was served. She was taken into custody.
The investigation continues, said Clark.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
