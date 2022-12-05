MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department has hired two social workers as it retools how it responds to behavioral health crises.
Chief Chris Cammock said he sees this as a necessary move for his department, as it attempts to find a better way to respond to homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.
He said the department filled two of its four new social worker positions Nov. 21, and another prospective employee is expected to complete training by the end of January.
About 25% of the department’s annual 911 calls have a mental health or substance abuse component — situations better suited to those with social worker training.
“Police officers certainly get exposed to that kind of training, but this is more their professional discipline,” Cammock said.
The department has employed an in-house social worker, Erin von Fempe, since 2016.
These latest hires are an expansion of that program.
Cammock said these new employees are by no means intended to replace officers.
This is about sending the right person to a call, he said. Social workers will go where they will be most effective, and will free up officers to respond to more dangerous incidents.
“I’m interested in looking at the number of calls that we’re able to put in a … better system than what we have now,” Cammock said.
Generally, social workers will respond to low-risk 911 calls — such as loitering, nuisances, homeless encampments — without a police officer.
They will follow up multiple times with those they contact, create plans to help them get stabilized and help them get into treatment if necessary, Cammock said.
“Repetition is where we get success,” he said. “People become ready at different places in life.”
The social workers’ uniforms and vehicles will downplay their connection to the police department, because those they will work with tend to distrust law enforcement, Cammock said.
However, he said they are being trained in police practices, self-defense and situational awareness.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said she is excited about the expansion of the department’s program, but the fact that it’s needed demonstrates policy failures at the state level.
“Our community and first responders are being asked to provide human services due to the lack of effectiveness of our current state mental health system,” she said in an email. “We are doing our best to proactively address suffering of our community.”
Boudreau said despite recent investments in homeless services, the state needs to offer more funding for homeless shelters and subsidized housing, especially in rural areas such as Skagit County.
