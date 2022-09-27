MOUNT VERNON — A 57-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly pointing a handgun at a family member and threatening to kill him.
The man's arrest ended a five-hour standoff with police, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on the charge of first-degree assault-threats to kill.
The Mount Vernon Police Tactical Operations Team, Skagit County Regional Response Team and a regional crisis negations team responded to a single-family residence in the 3000 block of Summersun Street about 9:30 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller said her estranged husband made threats to kill her son.
The suspect indicated he was not going to be arrested and was armed with numerous weapons, according to the release.
The neighborhood was secured and nearby homes were evacuated.
Negotiators established telephone communication with the suspect, and after five hours he surrendered without incident, according to the release.
Several firearms were taken as evidence.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist investigators call the 24-hour dispatch number at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department during business hours at 360-336-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.