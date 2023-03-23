Skagit County will begin testing new computer software that should help connect the scattered network of social services providers.
The software, called Julota, works similar to a medical chart, but for services such as housing assistance, addiction treatment or mental health care. Users will be able to add care histories and detail future plans, and that information will be available for other providers to see.
Providers in the county have long complained about the maze-like and disconnected web of human services, saying it’s easy for people to get lost navigating different programs or to receive conflicting care from different providers.
The county will serve as the hub for such information when it rolls out Julota in July, said county Public Health Analyst George Kosovich.
He said a $58,000 contract for Julota, which was approved Monday by the county Board of Commissioners, covers start-up costs and the first year of service.
At the start, the county Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Anacortes Fire Department’s community paramedic program will be part of the program.
Later, the county will make it available to for-profit and nonprofit service providers.
Erin Von Fempe, a social worker with the Mount Vernon Police Department, said she’s eager to get started with Julota.
In her work doing outreach with the homeless, she regularly meets those who are in conflicting programs or are getting the same kind of care from different providers.
“We’ve had housing assessments done (for people) that had just had an assessment done by some other group,” Von Fempe said.
Many organizations in the county are involved in outreach, and Von Fempe has learned it can be difficult to keep track of which agencies and programs someone is working with.
If she’s able to meet someone, look them up through Julota and find they have a pending referral, she could help them get to that appointment or at least remind them of it, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.