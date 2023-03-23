goskagit

Skagit County will begin testing new computer software that should help connect the scattered network of social services providers.

The software, called Julota, works similar to a medical chart, but for services such as housing assistance, addiction treatment or mental health care. Users will be able to add care histories and detail future plans, and that information will be available for other providers to see.


