A Sedro-Woolley police officer used justifiable force when he shot and killed David Babcock of Concrete, according to a memo released Tuesday by Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich.
This means criminal charges will not be filed against officer Max Rosser, said Weyrich.
The determination follows a five-month investigation into the shooting.
On Feb. 16, Babcock eluded an attempted traffic stop in Mount Vernon, and police followed. He was seen traveling east by several members of law enforcement.
Eventually, Sedro-Woolley officers used spike strips at the corner of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in an attempt to stop Babcock because they said they felt he was driving recklessly.
As Babcock drove his vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid the spike strips, he appears in police body camera footage to be heading toward Rosser. The officer fired into the vehicle, striking Babcock.
According to Weyrich's memo, Rosser acted in good faith, as the law requires when an officer determines use of deadly force is necessary.
Based on the law enforcement report on the shooting and a review of police body camera video, Weyrich determined Babcock's vehicle was heading directly toward Rosser when it left the roadway.
Rosser fired his weapon as a direct reaction to the vehicle heading toward him, Weyrich wrote in the memo.
"It is my opinion that a similarly situated officer would have made the same decision," he wrote.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.