Shootings leave one dead, one injured
GRAHAM — A pair of overnight shootings at bars in Graham and Spanaway killed one man and severely wounded another Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly before 2 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in Graham. Initial information said one man had been shot and the suspect was still at the scene, the News Tribune reported.
Deputies found a a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the road. He died at the scene, the department said in a statement.
The suspected shooter, a 25-year-old man, fled on an ATV. Deputies called for a K-9 unit, and located the man with the help of the dog and thermal imagery. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The fatal incident in Graham followed an earlier shooting in Spanaway at about 1:21 a.m. Reports do not suggest the incidents were related.
Oregon governor declares emergency
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in Klamath County as southern Oregon remains in an ongoing drought that shows no sign of letting up.
The Monday declaration directs state agencies, including the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Water Resources Department and the Water Resources Commission, to provide assistance to water users in the region and to seek federal resources to help residents and wildlife, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Snowpack in the Klamath Basin sat at 60% of normal as of Monday, which prompted the declaration.
“It is already clear from snowpack and streamflow numbers: this will be another difficult year,” Brown said on Twitter. “I am committed to dedicating state resources to help.”
Central and southern Oregon are entering a third consecutive year of drought, according to Larry O’Neill, a climatologist at Oregon State University.
Klamath County has been particularly hard hit. Some residents have seen wells run dry as groundwater recedes. Contentious fights have also occurred over how to allocate the water in Upper Klamath Lake, which is needed by farmers, ranchers and two species of endangered fish that are cultural mainstays of Indigenous people in the region.
The county also was home to one of the largest wildfires in Oregon history last year. Climate scientists have long said that drought and heightened wildfire risk will become more frequent and more severe as climate change continues to push global temperatures up.
Man killed after ramming federal building
SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night after ramming his car into a federal building in downtown Seattle and reportedly firing a rifle, police said.
Gunshots were reported before police arrived at the building, police said in a statement. The man was armed when officers arrived and officers fired at him for reasons that are still under investigation, police said.
Police officers and medics from the Seattle Fire Department tried to save the man but he died at the scene, police said.
The shooting is being investigated by the department's Force Investigation Team, which examines shootings involving police officers.
— From wire services
