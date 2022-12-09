The Sedro-Woolley police officer who shot and killed David Babcock of Concrete has returned to work, following completion of an internal review of his actions.
According to a statement from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department, officer Max Rosser's actions were justified, and he was taken off paid administrative leave Nov. 22.
Regina Babcock, David Babcock's wife, said she was prepared for this development. She said she doesn't understand how, after watching body camera video of the shooting, anyone could conclude Rosser's actions were justified.
"It's just mind-boggling," she said.
Regina Babcock said no one from the department has contacted her to inform her of the department's conclusion.
Chief Dan McIlraith did not immediately respond to request for further comment.
On Feb. 16, David Babcock eluded an attempted traffic stop in Mount Vernon, and police followed. He was seen traveling east by several members of law enforcement.
Eventually, Sedro-Woolley officers used spike strips at the corner of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in an attempt to stop Babcock because they said they felt he was driving recklessly.
As David Babcock drove his vehicle onto the shoulder to avoid the spike strips, he appears in police body camera footage to be heading toward Rosser. The officer fired into the vehicle, striking David Babcock in the head.
In September, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich decided not to file criminal charges against Rosser, concluding he used justifiable force.
