Stabilization
Buy Now

The Skagit Stabilization Campus opened in September in Sedro-Woolley.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

Skagit County is asking the state Legislature for its help in expanding behavioral health services at the county’s Stabilization Campus.

If met, the $12.7 million funding request could bring new levels of care for those struggling with severe mental illness and addiction.


— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.