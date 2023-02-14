The Skagit Stabilization Campus opened in September in Sedro-Woolley.
Skagit County is asking the state Legislature for its help in expanding behavioral health services at the county’s Stabilization Campus.
If met, the $12.7 million funding request could bring new levels of care for those struggling with severe mental illness and addiction.
Health care provider Naphcare opened the county-owned Stabilization Campus facility in Sedro-Woolley in September.
Patients in the 16-bed evaluation and treatment center for court-ordered care represent a danger to themselves or others due to mental illness, said Sarah Hinman of Skagit County Public Health.
In phase 2, the campus will add 32 beds and a more comprehensive list of services, she said.
Hinman said half of the new beds will be used for those who need emergency mental health care but don’t meet the threshold for involuntary commitment.
The other 16 beds would be for those seeking residential care for longer than a month.
Finally, the expansion would add medical staff to the existing evaluation and treatment center, bolstering its capacity.
Hinman said law enforcement agencies in the county have started to change the way they deal with mental health and addiction, bringing behavioral health professionals along on street-level responses.
But available behavioral health facilities have yet to catch up.
Hinman said police don’t have a great place to take people who are experiencing a crisis. Generally, the options are jail or hospital emergency rooms.
In the future, when police need to drop someone off for an assessment, they’ll be able to take them to the expanded Stabilization Campus, alleviating pressure on jail and hospital resources, she said.
The expansion will cost an estimated $20.5 million, said county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
Skagit County has already received a $5.8 million grant from the state Department of Commerce and is putting up $2 million of its own money, so this legislative request would fully fund the project.
Hinman said the county plans to partner with Pioneer Human Services to run the campus’ new services.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
