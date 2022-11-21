svh-202211xx-news-Ethan-Chapin-Funeral-1.jpg
People line up outside McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon on Monday for a memorial service for Ethan Chapin of Conway who was killed Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings.

The memorial service for Ethan Chapin of Conway was held at McIntyre Hall on Skagit Valley College’s Mount Vernon campus.


