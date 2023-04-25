Three men have each been charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder for a March 13 shooting in Mount Vernon in which two people were injured.
Adrian Ray Moon, 18, of Burlington, Erik Martinez Santiago, 18, of Mount Vernon and Angel Eduardo Perez, 18, of Burlington are each being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
According to news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the three men walked up a vehicle with two men and two women inside in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue about 9:50 p.m. March 13, attempted to open the driver's door, then began shooting into the vehicle.
Court records state that more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene.
Two of the four people in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old Mount Vernon woman and a 26-year-old Skagit County man were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of their injuries.
The man, who was struck in the torso, is not expected to walk again, court records state.
Martinez Santiago was taken into custody Thursday in Bellingham, Perez on Friday during a traffic stop in Mount Vernon, and Moon on Friday in Burlington.
The three men are to be arraigned in Skagit County Superior Court on May 4.
Moon and Martinez Santiago are also facing first-degree robbery charges for a March 7 incident in Mount Vernon.
In that incident, police believe Moon and Martinez Santiago robbed a man at gunpoint in the 3300 block of E. Fir Street in Mount Vernon when the victim went to meet of the two men to complete a sales transaction that originated online, stated the release.
