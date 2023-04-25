Handcuffs

Three men have each been charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder for a March 13 shooting in Mount Vernon in which two people were injured.

Adrian Ray Moon, 18, of Burlington, Erik Martinez Santiago, 18, of Mount Vernon and Angel Eduardo Perez, 18, of Burlington are each being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.


