LYNNWOOD (AP) — Authorities say two teens were fatally shot in Lynnwood.

The Seattle Times reports the two boys, 15 and 16, were shot Thursday evening at Spruce Park. They were taken to a hospital where they later died, police said.

Lynnwood police did not respond to questions about whether Thursday’s shooting was related to a drive-by shooting in the area Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two teens — a boy and a girl — were shot just after 2 p.m. Wednesday as they were walking on a sidewalk with a group of other young people.

