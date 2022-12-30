Handcuffs

MOUNT VERNON — Two Mount Vernon women were booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly kidnapping the 5-year-old foster boy of one of the women.

Amanda Dinges and Amber Dinges were arrested by Mount Vernon police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after returning from Vietnam, where they had allegedly taken the boy, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.


