MOUNT VERNON — Two Mount Vernon women were booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for allegedly kidnapping the 5-year-old foster boy of one of the women.
Amanda Dinges and Amber Dinges were arrested by Mount Vernon police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after returning from Vietnam, where they had allegedly taken the boy, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
They were due to appear in court Friday on charges of second-degree kidnapping. Each is being held on $100,000 bail.
According to the release, their return from Vietnam was a collaborative effort of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Diplomatic Security Services, the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Vietnam Ministry of Public Security.
Police initially responded Nov. 28 to the 1600 block of North 26th Street on a call regarding custodial interference, according to an earlier news release.
The reporting party, Child Protective Services, expressed concern that the boy had not been in school since Nov. 21 and had missed a medical appointment.
Police determined that the boy's foster mother, Amanda Dinges, had disconnected her phones and vacated her last known address. It was determined she had fled the area.
Amber Dinges is the mother of Amanda Dinges.
In December, Mount Vernon police traced the boy and the two women to Thai Binh, Vietnam.
On Dec. 14, the boy was secured by U.S. Diplomatic Security Service personnel from the U.S. consulate in Hanoi. He arrived in Seattle Dec. 15.
