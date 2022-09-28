Addition of international policy advisor Jan Walter in Geneva extends the reach of Akin Gump's global, multidisciplinary public law and policy, regulatory and international trade practices

WASHINGTON and GENEVA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akin Gump welcomes Jan Walter as a senior policy advisor to the firm's Washington, D.C.-based public law and policy (PLP) practice. Based in Geneva, Jan is the first member of the PLP group located outside the United States, a strategic expansion of the U.S. team's globally recognized lobbying and advocacy services to organizations with business interests outside of the U.S.

