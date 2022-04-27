The City of Anacortes has named the members of its Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for 2022.
The City Council voted to establish the 2022 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee at its April 25 meeting.
State code says the committee should consist of three representatives of businesses required to collect tax under the lodging tax — hoteliers, and three persons involved in activities authorized to be funded by lodging tax revenue, like event planners.
Those representing businesses collecting lodging tax revenue include John Kim of Ship Harbor Inn, Mark Lione of Cap Sante Inn and Alia Rossi of the Majestic Inn & Spa.
Those representing organizations potentially funded by lodging tax revenue include Anastasia Brencick of Anacortes Pride, Christy Lyman of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and Sommer Carter of the Anacortes Music Project.
A total of nine applications were received for membership positions on the committee.
“I feel like we have a lot of good candidates, and it makes it very difficult,” said council member Carolyn Moulton.
According to Lodging Tax Advisory Committee chair and council member Anthony Young — he, Mayor Matt Miller, and planning director Don Measamer reviewed the applicants and made the recommendations for the appointed committee members.
“I think it’s our responsibility to make sure we have (a Lodging Tax Advisory Committee) that has as much expertise and wide range of experience as possible,” said Christine Cleland-McGrath. “This is a unique committee compared to other committees that exist within our city, and I think it’s our responsibility to make sure we really utilize that public money … well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.