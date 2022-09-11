Fourteen children from Anacortes started school last week with a new wardrobe, thanks to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army, with donations from area people, helped buy $150 worth of new clothes for 15 kids from around the region, 14 of whom came from Anacortes.

