...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 6 PM PDT this evening.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.
Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close
windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,
and use HEPA air filter if possible.
For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit
www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,
coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart
and lung conditions.
Anacortes branch of Salvation Army helps clothe students
Fourteen children from Anacortes started school last week with a new wardrobe, thanks to the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army, with donations from area people, helped buy $150 worth of new clothes for 15 kids from around the region, 14 of whom came from Anacortes.
The students, in grades kindergarten to 12, received one-on-one shopping help at Old Navy with volunteer chaperone shoppers. The money is funded completely by Salvation Army donors.
“The right clothes and supplies can make all the difference for how kids feel about their return to school,” Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Northwest, said in the press release.
