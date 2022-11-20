ANACORTES — In late October, the unions representing Anacortes police officers and firefighters sent a letter to the City Council and Mayor Matt Miller asking for a ballot measure that would ask voters to pay for more staff.
Councilman Ryan Walters said he immediately started drafting such a measure.
The measure, or what is known in this case as a levy lid lift, would authorize the city to increase its property tax levy rate by a fixed rate per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the draft proposal.
Though a rate hasn’t been decided, Walters said it would likely be an increase of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The increased funding would be used to hire four additional police officers and seven additional firefighters. The additional firefighters would increase minimum daily staffing for the department from six to eight firefighters, allowing it to have the staff for a dedicated engine.
The Anacortes Fire Department is the only department in the county that lacks a dedicated fire engine, said Tristan Lucas, vice president of the Anacortes firefighters union.
“All other full-time fire departments in the county have (an engine) where the crew is on that fire engine ready to respond to a fire at all times,” Lucas said. “Anacortes is the one that doesn’t and so we feel like that is the biggest safety service issue.”
Outside of the levy lid lift, Miller said he would budget for two additional firefighter positions in his 2023 budget.
Walters said funding additional staff out of city reserves is “irresponsible.”
“What we need to do is know that we have an ongoing funding stream before we add that,” he said.
Lucas said the department runs short of available units to respond to calls about 28 times a month.
“We’re forced almost daily to decide (whether) we ask for the next station over to come and delay the care to this patient … so that we have enough people to move them,” Lucas said.
A 2014 analysis of the Anacortes Fire Department determined the department lacked the staffing to respond to a single major fire or medical emergency.
The analysis said, “... the residents of Anacortes are not able to expect positive outcomes and have a low chance of survival in a serious fire.”
Jordan Kellington, president of the Anacortes police union, said as a result of specialty assignments the number of officers on patrol on any given day has remained the same since at least 2001.
For the department, as police calls grow in complexity and length, having four extra police officers would allow it to maintain a high level of service and have the time to continue building relationships with the community, Kellington said.
Miller said the city has reached out to Municipal Research and Services Center for assistance in developing a ballot measure.
Walters and the Anacortes firefighters want to have the levy lid lift proposal on either the February or April ballots.
Miller said aiming for the February ballot risks rushing the development of the measure.
“We’re a long way from being able to go to the county and say, ‘Put this on a ballot and let’s vote for it,’ in February,” he said. “I do not want to rush it until we have all our ducks in a row.”
Miller said having the proposal on the ballot in August or November makes more sense to him.
Walters and Lucas disagree.
“I think it is a mischaracterization to say that anything is being rushed,” Walters said. “I don’t care if it’s on the February ballot or the April ballot, but we will be kicking this can significantly down the road if it’s in the fall. It is time to resolve this public safety staffing problem.”
Lucas said the departments have been waiting to have staffing issues addressed for about a decade.
“We’ve asked and asked and asked. We personally think that the people deserve for this to be done as soon as possible and that’s all we’re advocating for,” Lucas said. “Well, the next opportunity is February, so let’s just do this and do the right thing and follow through on our promise.”
Miller said putting the proposal on the February ballot increases the risk of it not passing or having an incorrect rate increase by asking for too much or too little.
“We owe it to the taxpayers that (if) we’re going to ask to raise the property taxes on them with this levy lift that we get it right,” he said.
Walters said the work needed to accomplish a levy lid lift isn’t too difficult.
“This is not rocket science. This is staffing two departments that need additional staffing that we’ve been talking to about additional staffing for (more than 10 years),” Walters said.
Lucas said the longer it takes, the longer the public will need to wait to receive adequate levels of service.
“It’s easy to sit in a meeting and say we should wait because if we have more time we can make it better, and while that’s true, the people calling 911 don’t have time to wait,” he said.
