A view of the damage caused to the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle is seen in this Aug. 30 photo.
ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that will allow the city to more quickly make repairs to the fire-damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
The resolution declares restoring the trestle is an emergency. Doing so allows the city to waive state competitive bidding requirements.
“I think this resolution is sensible and justified under the circumstances,” Council member Ryan Walters said during meeting. “You need to get the trestle repaired as quickly as possible.”
Part of the trestle was badly damaged by a Aug. 30 fire, rendering part of the trail that goes over Fidalgo Bay unusable.
The city owns the 3.3 mile-long “rails to trails” project, which connects downtown Anacortes to March’s Point and serves an average of 159,000 users a year.
The blaze left about 77 feet of the trestle over the bay structurally unsafe, city staff said.
Despite fencing and barriers put in place to keep people away, a significant number have tried to access the trestle by unconventional and often dangerous means, according to city staff.
On Saturday alone, more than 100 people were reported to have trespassed beyond the barriers, staff said during the meeting.
The resolution attempts to repair the damaged portion of the trestle quickly in the interest of public safety.
“I could not be more strongly in favor of this resolution,” Council member Carolyn Moulton said. “I move that we approve it and move forward with demolition and repair post-haste.”
