Damage
A view of the damage caused to the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle is seen in this Aug. 30 photo.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that will allow the city to more quickly make repairs to the fire-damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.

The resolution declares restoring the trestle is an emergency. Doing so allows the city to waive state competitive bidding requirements.

