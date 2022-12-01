ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council is moving forward with a resolution that will ask voters to allow the city to increase property taxes.
The resolution asks voters to raise the lid on what the city can collect each year through its tax levy. The new money would go toward funding public safety, according to the city.
The resolution comes at the request of leadership of the Anacortes Fire Department and Anacortes Police Department, as well as the unions from both organizations.
The city's levy rate is now about 98 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. The new rate is still being calculated, but would be enough to cover costs for eight new firefighters and five new police officers, City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said at the City Council meeting Monday.
The goal now is to get everything in place to have the proposal on the ballot for the April 25 election. Then, the new rate would be in place in 2024, she said.
Both AFD Chief Bill Harris and APD Chief Dave Floyd spoke during the meeting about the need for more staff.
Harris said if two calls come in at once in the area of a particular station or more than one unit is needed for a call, the second crew has to come from a station that could be 10 minutes or more away.
That could have an impact on a dangerous or life-threatening situation, he said.
"The geography makes it difficult, timewise," Harris said.
More police officers would mean more coverage on each shift, Floyd said. Staffing now is such that there are some shifts with only two officers on duty.
The only public comment Monday came from Ward Mackenzie who urged the city to really make it clear what this tax would be funding and why it's necessary.
Without making it clear these positions are necessary is going to make for a "tough road" to ask people to raise taxes when they are already high, he said.
