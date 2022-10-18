Highway 532 closed in Stanwood at night for work
Nighttime traffic on Highway 532 in Stanwood now needs to detour around a drain pipe installation project near Jimmy's Pizza & Pasta and Coastal Community Bank.
The road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Stanwood officials.
Camano Fire CPR classes return in November
Camano Island Fire & Rescue will resume CPR classes starting Nov. 9 after being paused for the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes include adult, child and infant CPR, choking and AED training.
Classes are offered from 6 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Camano Fire Administration Office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd. The cost is $25. Class size is limited to 10 students. Information: camanofire.com or 360-387-1512
WSDOT grant applications open to local governments
WSDOT is accepting applications from state, local and tribal governments for grant money to help remove and repair fish barrier culverts as part of a national restoration program. About $1 billion is available over the next five years, including $196 million next year.
The money is aimed to help remove fish migration barriers, which are a major cause of declining populations of fish that live primarily in the ocean but return to freshwater streams to spawn.
The National Culvert Removal, Replacement and Restoration Program helps communities remove and repair culverts found under roads that can prevent fish passage and are especially problematic. The grant application deadline is Feb. 6. Information: fhwa.dot.gov
Island County to invest in affordable housing projects
The Island County Board of County Commissioners is accepting requests for affordable and workforce housing projects.
According to the county, the board intends to award $9.5 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish more affordable housing in the county.
Projects can consist of both rental and home ownership strategies, according to the county. The types of projects being considered are for pre-development, infrastructure, land or building acquisition and staff capacity. Applications are accepted online now through 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Information: islandcountywa.gov
Housing and community service grants available through SnoCo
An estimated $2 million in federal grants are anticipated to be available to Snohomish County groups in 2023, according to the county. Grants are for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, and operating and maintenance costs for emergency shelters and low-income rental units.
Nonprofit organizations and government agencies may submit applications for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, and operating and maintenance projects. Projects must benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 4. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov
State aerospace scholar program accepting applications
Washington Aerospace Scholars program is open to Washington high school juniors. The STEM program offers participants the option to earn five science credits from the University of Washington, according to program officials. It provides lessons in Earth and Space Science and NASA history and offers interaction with STEM industry professionals, hands-on engineering activities and a national alumni network that tracks student progress from high school until after college graduation.
Applications are being accepted through Oct. 23 for the 2022-23 class held in the Museum of Flight. information: museumofflight.org/WAS
Pets
Shelia is a sweet and shy dog. She is in need of a patient, confident owner to bring her out of her shell. Because she can be nervous, a home with adults only would be best. Shelia has lived with other dogs and is cat savvy. Shelia is at: camanoanimalshelter.org
Government Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
• The North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
•Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Oct 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
