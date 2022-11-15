Mountain Loop Highway closure
On Nov. 9, Snohomish County Public Works, the county Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service closed the road between Deer Creek and Bedal gates.
The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the Bedal Gate.
“This closure, prior to the predicted storms and potential snow and ice events in the coming weeks, is both prudent and practical. Our No. 1 priority is to keep everyone safe,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder.
This 14-mile stretch of road is closed each winter due to snow and road conditions.
Each spring, the Public Works Road Maintenance Division coordinates with the U.S. Forest Service to perform any necessary maintenance on the road prior to its reopening.
Caring Place seeks donations
Caring Place is in need of coats and other warm clothing such as boots, gloves and socks.
Caring Place is open all year in Stanwood to serve people of all ages. Participants may visit once a month to receive items such as clothing, diapers, toiletries and other essentials.
Donation days are Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and service days are Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 to 5 p.m.
The Caring Place is located at 9928 272nd Place NW.
For more information: 360-913-1551
Island County Solid Waste closure
All solid waste facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving Day.
To receive text notifications of holiday and emergency closures, text ICSOLIDWASTE to 833-954-3773.
Holiday transit service
Community Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.
There will be no bus service to Seattle or Northgate.
According to Community Transit, the customer care call center and Ride Store at Lynnwood Transit Center will be closed.
Transit service will resume a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 25. Route schedules are available at: communitytransit.org/schedules
Camano road closures
Portions of Michael Way and Lawson Road on Camano Island will be closed Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.
The closures will start starting 9 a.m. Nov. 19
Local free clinic expands
Safe Harbor Free Clinic has opened a second clinic in Smokey Point, Arlington, according to Executive Director Sandy Solis.
The clinic is hosted by Smokey Point Community Church at 17721 Smokey Point Blvd.
The Smokey Point clinic is open Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling the Safe Harbor office, 425-870-7384.
Safe Harbor Free Clinic first opened in Stanwood in 2009, providing free medical care for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Riff is a handsome Shepherd mix who enjoys people and would do best in a home with someone around most of the time as he gets nervous by himself.
He gets along great with other dogs but not cats. Riff is smart and follows commands to sit and come. He also walks well on a leash. Riff is looking for an active home.
Meet Riff at: camanoanimalshelter.org
