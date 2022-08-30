Biden Crime
President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

 AP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday railed against the "MAGA Republicans in Congress" who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and now are targeting the FBI as he tried to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms.

In remarks initially billed as a crime-prevention speech, Biden seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump's Florida residence. Biden's remarks were the first substantive defense he has made of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, which triggered not just withering criticism of the agency but threats of violence against its employees.

