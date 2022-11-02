The father of a candidate running for a state House seat has accused his son of lying about his military service and misrepresenting other parts of his background.
Brett Shavers, father of Clyde Shavers, sent a scathing three-page letter to his son’s opponent, asserting his son falsely claimed in campaign materials he served as a nuclear submarine officer in the Navy for eight years.
“Clyde was never a submarine officer, not even for a day,” Brett Shavers wrote.
He also accuses his son, a 32-year-old Democrat from Oak Harbor, of misrepresenting his family’s background and other aspects of his résumé.
Clyde Shavers is running against Rep. Greg Gilday, a Republican from Camano Island, for a state House of Representatives seat representing the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
The Daily Herald of Everett spoke with Brett Shavers by phone on Monday and Tuesday. The newspaper verified his identity by matching both his and his son’s birth dates with voter registration records.
Clyde Shavers disputes his father’s claims.
“His political letter is inaccurate and, personally, very painful to me as his son,” Shavers wrote in an email. “To be clear, this letter is all about politics.”
The candidate declined a phone interview request.
In his letter, Brett Shavers said he and his wife, who both live in Kirkland, were moved to write the letter to “correct the record factually and personally as a matter of integrity” for the family. Clyde Shavers’ mother declined to be named or agree to an interview.
“Clyde’s use of his family’s history and values as a foundation for his credibility and values has gone farther than I can accept,” he wrote in the letter.
“I have told him not to do embellishments and exaggerations and it continued and continued, it just reached a point where it’s affecting everyone’s integrity and honesty,” Brett Shavers said by phone.
He said a Facebook post on his son’s campaign page last week was “the final straw.” In the post, Clyde Shavers fired back at Gilday for attacking “my military service and family.”
Brett Shavers said their son’s portrayal of the family as a victim of Gilday’s campaign pushed them over the edge.
“We’ve been telling him don’t drag us into that,” the father said by phone.
Brett Shavers emailed the letter on Sunday to Gilday’s campaign, which forwarded the letter to media outlets including The Daily Herald.
Brett Shavers told the Herald his son passed only one of three courses required to become a nuclear submarine officer. He said his son completed the first course, called the Naval Nuclear Power School, a 24-week program in Charleston, South Carolina. He later transitioned into a public affairs role.
Clyde Shavers’ website previously stated “for more than 8 years, he served as a nuclear submarine officer and public affairs officer with tours in the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” according to an internet archive of the website from Feb. 11.
A mailer paid for by Shavers’ campaign sent to voters before the Aug. 2 primary repeats the statement. More recent mailers omit the statement.
The statement has since been scrubbed from the website. Today, the website says “he was commissioned into the nuclear submarine community and later transitioned as a public affairs officer in 2015.”
In an Aug. 23 interview with the Herald Editorial Board, Shavers said he was a nuclear submarine officer “for a couple of years.”
But in an email on Tuesday, the candidate said “I have never said that I deployed on a submarine, but only that I was commissioned as a nuclear submarine officer.”
He said he graduated from Nuclear Power School in 2014. After the second course, called Nuclear Power Training Unit Prototype, Shavers said he decided to pursue other interests in the Navy. He did not say whether he graduated from the second program. He then served six years in the Navy as a public affairs officer.
Brett Shavers said he advised his son before he announced his candidacy to list the training he completed and be truthful about his service. The elder Shavers, who served in the Marine Corps for four years, said claiming to have been a submarine officer is akin to claiming to have been a fighter pilot or Navy SEAL.
“You’re taking from someone who has gone through a lot more,” he said.
Brett Shavers denied the letter was politically motivated. He declined to share his personal political beliefs.
“This letter was not ‘do or don’t vote for him,’” he said. “It was mostly for us, being dragged into untruths.”
Clyde Shavers pointed to his father’s plans to travel to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, as evidence the letter was politically motivated. He provided a screenshot of a text exchange referencing travel plans.
Brett Shavers confirmed he and his wife went to D.C. to listen to the former president and marched to the Capitol. He said they did not participate in breaking into the Capitol.
Questions about Clyde Shavers’ statements about his law credentials have also been raised.
Shavers stated he is an attorney with Perkins Coie, a Seattle law firm, when he filed his personal financial disclosure form in January with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC). Yet, he has not passed the bar exam and plans to take the exam next year, Shavers told the Herald in an Oct. 17 email.
In an email on Tuesday, Shavers said he never stated he is a current practicing attorney. He said in filling out his F-1 form, he was unable to select “lawyer” as an option to distinguish he had completed law school but not yet taken the bar exam.
According to a PDC spokesperson, candidates have the option to write “intern” or “law clerk” or “other” and write whatever they want on their F-1 form.
Brett Shavers’ letter also brings up questions about his son’s lack of ties to Whidbey Island and newcomer status in the 10th District. Gilday has repeatedly raised the same objections about his opponent.
“I moved to Oak Harbor in April 2021 to live in a community of veterans back home in Washington after returning from serving in the Middle East and continuing my legal education,” Clyde Shavers said.
