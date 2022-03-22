...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Over 2,000 acres are protected in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. A resolution approved March 21, 2022 will add 253 acres to the protected portion of the ACFL.
The Anacortes City Council approved a resolution Monday that would update the CEP, which places the public land of the ACFL under protection from future development and protect the additional acreage.
With the approval of the resolution, 1,935 acres of the ACFL will have been conserved through the CEP, with the costs of the newly protected acreage covered by donations.
The additional 253 acres will be added to the protected areas, generally located to the south and west of downtown Anacortes. Four new regions of protected acreage will be added to the Mount Erie/Whistle Lake/Heart Lake area, while one new region will be added to the Cranberry Lake area. The protected areas fully or partially contain several special conservation features.
“We had to make sure that … there was a backstop to ensure that this (land) would never be converted, logged, mined, subdivided and developed,” said Michael Kirshenbaum, stewardship director for the Skagit Land Trust. “We’re really happy to have worked with the city during the past couple of years to strengthen and expand the easement program.”
