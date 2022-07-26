After postponing its decision last week regarding a one-year extension of its social worker agreement with the Anacortes Family Center, the City Council voted Monday night to continue the contract for another year.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
After postponing its decision last week regarding a one-year extension of its social worker agreement with the Anacortes Family Center, the City Council voted Monday night to continue the contract for another year.
The one-year pilot program between the city and AFC began in April 2021 and is intended to provide homelessness services, chemical dependency counseling or other ongoing support to those in need.
“When people are open and receptive to receiving services, we provide services to those folks,” said Dustin Johnson, executive director at the center. He described their work as “services that essentially help folks to overcome the barriers to finding housing, to securing housing and folks that are having acute mental health crises.”
The contract extension includes a $50,000 stipend to AFC, bringing the total contract price to $100,000.
Despite the council’s approval of the contract extension, several members emphasized the need to justify the contract’s budget.
“We are spending public money here, and as stewards of that money, we need to ensure it’s being spent effectively and yielding results,” council member Ryan Walters said.
Other council members wanted to see more quantifiable results regarding the program’s performance.
“I want to be very clear that I support the work that’s being done,” council member Anthony Young said. “I just want to see some data, and I want us to have a discussion about what effect it truly has had.”
Conversations at the contract’s initial signing included discussions about “the need to identify metrics to track,” Walters said, via email. However, specific metrics were never officially agreed upon.
From 2021-2022, 98 individuals were served and 50 services were provided, according to data provided by the AFC.
With those concerns in mind, the council still determined the program was worth continuing based on feedback from those involved in the AFC’s work, including the Anacortes Police Department.
“As Chief (Dave) Floyd has communicated to us, Anacortes Family Center is providing an important service to the Police Department,” Walters said. “They are the resource that the Police Department uses to refer people to social services when they encounter them, and they clearly have a need for those social services.”
The program will be reviewed in one year based on its success.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.