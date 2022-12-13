CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council held a special meeting prior to its regular session on Monday to interview candidates for the open council member position.
Stephanie Semro and Michael Bartel both applied for the position.
After some deliberation, Semro was appointed and sat in on her first regular council meeting minutes later.
“I’ve known Stephanie for awhile, and I think she’ll be awesome,” Mayor Marla Reed said. “I love it, another woman around the table.”
Semro is manager of the East County Resource Center in Concrete. She was also on the Concrete Economic Development Commission.
As a council member, she wants to see the town continue to work on updating its infrastructure and preserve the historic buildings as the budget will allow.
“I’m glad I can be of further service to the town that I live in and love,” Semro said.
The council also held its second public hearing on the draft budget prior to approving it. The final budget was approved with a 10% wage increase for town employees to keep up with inflation. But it does not include a utility plan fee that would have cost airport leaseholders about $100 a year per lease.
There were many submitted comments and a petition signed by some of the airport leaseholders included in the public hearing. Most wanted the town to get rid of the water and sewer design fee that had been added to their lease. The fee aims to help pay for the Water and Sewer Utility Extension Plan design.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Andrea Fichter said she was told that it is a Growth Management Act requirement for the town to have in place a plan for how to extend utilities to all of the airport by the end of 2024.
Fichter brought three budget documents that the council members could potentially approve, including one without the utility design fee for leaseholders.
Council member Drew Jenkins said since nearly one-third of leaseholders felt strongly enough about the fee to write to the council to stop it, he felt it best to drop the fee. Council member Jon Gunnarrson, who is a leaseholder at the airport, pointed out that the town must pay the balance of the design fee either way.
After discussion, the budget was approved without the utility design fee.
Permanent disinfection?
An update on the town’s water situation was given during Monday’s meeting. After months of trying to find the cause of unsatisfactory water samples, Concrete was mandated by the state Department of Health to permanently chlorinate its water.
According to Ryan Wynn, vice president of operations for Water and Wastewater Services, the Grassmere tank is being chlorinated 24/7, and a permanent chlorination system will need to be put into place.
Mayor Reed asked Wynn to ask the Department of Health if chlorination could be removed after a specified timeframe and what that would take.
Wynn said with past water systems, he has been able to show satisfactory tests from both the system and spring box and the system for upwards of 12 consecutive months. However, he noted that any future unsatisfactory test would mean the town would have to start chlorinating again.
Department of Health spokesperson Shelby Anderson said Concrete is expected to provide a permanent chlorination design by Jan. 6 and have the system installed by Feb. 24, 2023.
“Disinfection will be permanent in Concrete for the foreseeable future,” she said.
