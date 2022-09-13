CONCRETE —The Concrete Town Council decided Monday to continue to advertise for a new mayor until Nov. 7.
Jason Miller resigned from the position at the end of August, giving the town 90 days from his final day to find a new mayor before the county steps in. That would be at the end of November.
Since Miller left, Council member Marla Reed, who is the town's mayor pro tem, has been filling the role of mayor.
A mayor can either be chosen from among the council members and their seat on the council filled, or a town resident can apply to be mayor.
After two rounds of advertising for the mayor position, only one application was received by the Sept. 7 deadline. The applicant was found to live outside town limits and was thus ineligible.
If no qualified and eligible applicants apply prior to the new application deadline of Nov. 7, the county would then step in and aid in the selection of a new mayor.
However, Clerk Treasurer Andrea Fichter does not think it will come to that.
"I believe that one of the council members will volunteer to assume the role before we reach that 90-day mark to avoid the county having to step in," she said. "Then we would move forward with filling that vacant council position left by that particular council member."
At a special council meeting in August, council members Jeremy Akers and Drew Jenkins said they may be interested in the position in the future, but not now.
Council member Jon Gunnarsson was not interested and Council member Rob Thomas said that Reed has the most experience on the council, which is ultimately why she is mayor pro tem.
