CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council authorized town code enforcement officer Karla Massingale on Monday to use an air rifle to help rid east Concrete of domesticated rabbits that were let loose last spring and continue to multiply.
Massingale said the rabbits were let loose near Washington Street and have burrowed under trees, houses and the Everett Avenue levy, possibly compromising it.
Resident Dinah Kinney filled out a citizen action request stating that the burrowing has contributed to a willow tree falling, and if the levy was to fail due to the burrowing her property would be one of the first to flood.
Trapping efforts have been underway for several weeks, but few rabbits have been caught. Kinney has been able to trap only two of them as of Nov. 7 despite seeing up to five at one time on her property.
“Why would they go into traps when they could eat my roses?” Kinney asked at the council meeting Monday night.
After consulting the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Anacortes code enforcement staff, the Humane Society and even a falconer, it was found that shooting the rabbits would be the best course of action.
In the meantime, the rabbits, which can breed at 2 months old and can have babies about every 30 days, have continued to increase in number and have expanded into nearby neighborhoods.
“This isn’t going to be a weekend thing. This is going to be ongoing,” Massingale said in the meeting.
Though Massingale said Concrete municipal code does not allow for weapons to be discharged in town limits, she was authorized by the Town Council to use the air rifle until Jan. 9.
At that time, the situation will be reevaluated.
During the council meeting, Marla Reed, who has been serving as mayor since the resignation of Jason Miller, officially became Mayor Reed.
“After giving it much thought, I would like to continue in the position of Mayor for the town of Concrete,” Reed wrote in a letter to the council. “I have enjoyed working in the Mayor pro tem position the last two months and feel that I will do a good job working for the town and residents of the town of Concrete.”
David Lofton also applied for the position.
Council member Rob Thomas was selected the new mayor pro tem.
With Reed becoming mayor, there is now a seat to fill on the Town Council.
