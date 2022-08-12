Books about conspiracy theories, apocalyptic warnings and tell-all inner workings abound. But David McCullough’s work spoke to the readers from a much higher plane.

McCullough’s death on Aug. 7 at 89 is an irreplaceable loss to the worlds of literature, history, politics and to anyone who simply appreciated seeing the English language put to its best use.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.