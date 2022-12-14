Deception Pass State Park will expand by 78 acres by early next year.
Washington’s most-visited state park acquired the new parcel due to a collaboration between state and county agencies, Skagit Land Trust and Fidalgo Island community members.
Deception Pass State Park will expand by 78 acres by early next year.
Washington’s most-visited state park acquired the new parcel due to a collaboration between state and county agencies, Skagit Land Trust and Fidalgo Island community members.
The parcel is located on the north side of Deception Pass, close to the popular Tersi Trail and to Rosario Beach, and bordering the current state park.
The purchase will help increase connections between trails, said Jason Armstrong, manager of Deception Pass State Park.
Mount High-G, Fidalgo Island’s third-highest peak is located on the parcel. Protecting the land will protect the viewshed for years to come, Armstrong said.
The land has been logged in areas and is comprised of mostly young forest with rocky outcrops.
Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran describes it as a “large ecological green corridor.”
The parcel acts as a connection piece and “allows plants, wildlife and people to migrate less encumbered through this corridor,” she said.
Water on the parcel drains to the Pass Lake watershed, Deception Pass and Bowman Bay, said Brian Adams, the director of Skagit County Parks & Recreation. Adams said protecting the land from development prevents nitrates from running off the land through the watershed and causing harmful algae blooms.
The parcel was the largest unprotected piece of property left on Fidalgo Island, Doran said.
The project received a grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office that provides funding to state parks to acquire land that might otherwise have been lost to other uses. It also received smaller amounts of money from South Fidalgo community members and the Skagit Land Trust.
Armstrong said that conservation organizations like the Skagit Land Trust are critical to purchasing property. Parks can’t enter negotiation for parcels until they’ve secured funding. It can take two to three years to get a source stabilized, while conservation organizations can put money up front.
The new park piece was also chosen because it fits within the long-term state park boundary.
Nikki Fields, a real estate program manager for the Parks and Recreation Commission who worked on the project, refers to the boundary as “how big the park wants to be when it grows up.”
For Jan Robinson, a South Fidalgo community resident who worked to secure funding for the parcel, protection of the parcel is part of protecting the island’s rural character.
“The community means a lot to me, because there’s a lot of heritage here,” Robinson said. “If we make those investments today, then they will be here. If we don’t make them today, and it gets developed, you can never go back.”
A long-term planning session will eventually take place to brainstorm projects like trail access, Armstrong said.
Doran called the purchase “a huge step for the park and for the community.”
— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.