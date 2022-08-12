A chicken running around with its head cut off is a macabre curiosity. Even when a chicken literally loses its mind, the pressure of the ax triggers nerve endings in the neck that can cause the deceased bird to flap its wings and run around for a moment. The chicken might appear alive, but acute trauma is the sole animating force.

At the moment, Democrats aren’t much different.

