COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress from Democrats even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people."

Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans counter that the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.


