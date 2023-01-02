Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region's longtime conservative radio host from "the mean streets of Ballard," died Saturday night at a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61.

Monson hosted his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, and for many years had been a part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.


