Jessica Wadhams, a Democrat and political newcomer, is facing off in the Nov. 8 election against two-term state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan.
Both candidates said the Legislature acted too rashly in passing recent bills aimed at reducing police misconduct and increasing accountability, and said public safety is one of the biggest issues this year for constituents in the 39th Legislative District.
Eslick said she supports efforts of local mayors and police chiefs in lobbying the Legislature for changes to these laws, and said she thinks government needs to take a stronger stance against crime in general. She said now is a time for harsh sentences, not jail alternatives such as rehabilitation.
"It is not the time to lower sentencing in this world of unsafety," Eslick said. "If they do the crime, they do the time, and then get rehab.”
Wadhams agreed that the Legislature needs to take another look at these issues.
“I know a lot of our officers are struggling in the field with what to do next, because they're afraid of losing their jobs,” she said. “It's for sure a tough time to be a cop right now.”
The 39th District covers eastern Skagit and Snohomish Counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Rising costs are also a focus of both candidates.
Wadhams said she wants to be an advocate for retail and service workers, and wants to make it easier for people to unionize and bargain for living wages.
“If COVID showed anything, it showed us we’re not doing right by them," she said. "We worked them to death and we left them in the dust.”
Rent is playing a huge part in the rising cost of living, and Wadhams said the Legislature should be talking about limiting how much landlords can raise rents each year, as well as about increases to the minimum wage.
"We need reps in Olympia who can be a squeaky wheel on this issue," she said.
Eslick opposed a new tax on carbon emissions that will increase gas prices by 47 cents a gallon when its implemented next year. Without cheaper gasoline, she said residents will lose their independence.
"Instead of going to the grocery store three times a week like I want, I might have to go just once a week," she said. "We are going to lose our independence."
She is also critical of the state's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2030, saying one problem with the plan is there aren't provisions to dispose of the batteries that power electric cars.
“Life comes with a balance, we have to be cognizant of that," she said. "We all want clean air and an atmosphere and a healthy state for our grandkids, but at what cost? That's always the big question.”
Wadhams said homelessness is a continuing problem in the district, and requires more investment in mental health and drug addiction treatment.
She said she would support incentives for developers to build affordable apartments, and wants to work with cities to allow more housing density.
Eslick said she believes the best way to cut down on homelessness would be to allow the courts to commit homeless people with mental illnesses, requiring them to spend time in a treatment center whether they want to or not.
The inpatient mental health care system doesn't have enough beds or staffing to handle the influx of patients that would come along with this, but she said more facilities are being built every day.
She said the Legislature should invest in staffing and training programs to encourage people to work in facilities such as Western State Hospital.
“At some point, we’re going to have to mandate it,” she said. "Homeless mentally ill (people) need to be involuntary committed, for their own safety.”
