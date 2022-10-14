...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Germaine Kornegay (left) is running against Corrin Hamburg for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Germaine Kornegay is facing a challenge from Corrin Hamburg in the Nov. 8 election for the District 3 seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Kornegay has served on the PUD board since being appointed in July 2020.
She previously served on the Sedro-Woolley City Council for seven years, and has lived in Skagit County for 30 years.
"Our water, Skagit River watershed or the tap, is not of new interest to me," Kornegay said. "I've been involved in our public water for the last 20 years."
Hamburg is a sixth-generation Skagitonian who spent much of her youth on her family's farm alongside the Skagit River, according to her campaign website.
"I am excited to be running for Skagit PUD Commissioner for District 3 because I am a dedicated civil servant with experience in the field of water resource management," Hamburg said.
Hamburg is the watershed laboratory supervisor at the Anacortes Wastewater Treatment Plant.
There, she oversees the laboratory, supervises operators, interprets laboratory results for process control and permit compliance and produces reports for regulatory agencies.
According to Hamburg's campaign website, there are three high-priority issues facing the PUD's board — ensuring reasonable rates while replacing aging infrastructure, meeting community water needs by forming partnerships and providing quality water.
"This is a time to work together as a community to develop cost-effective solutions that will ensure water security for our farming community in order to protect the rich and rural integrity of the Skagit County," Hamburg said.
Kornegay said priorities include funding and implementing long-term solutions for irrigators, keeping rates affordable while also responsibly maintaining infrastructure and being prepared for emergencies.
"All stakeholders needs are equally important," she said. "We set policy as a commission. That is exactly what a commission does. Just like a mayor and city council, we set policy."
Kornegay has a bachelor's degree in human services from Western Washington University, and Hamburg a bachelor's in environmental science from Washington State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.