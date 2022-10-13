...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Incumbent Debra Lekanoff is running in the Nov. 8 election against write-in candidate Shannon Perkes for the 40th Legislative District's Position 1 seat in the State House of Representatives.
The 40th District includes San Juan County and portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Lekanoff, a Democrat, first ran for office in 2018 after 20 years working in governmental affairs for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
During her time in office she has focused on topics such as community safety, climate change and creating climate resilient infrastructure.
If reelected, Lekanoff wants to continue focusing on how to best help communities within the district grow while allowing them to still reflect their community values.
"We're going to continue to roll up our sleeves and get the good work done," she said.
Perkes, a Republican, is on ballot thanks to a successful write-in campaign during the primary election.
She said she was approached late about mounting a campaign, and filed a declaration of candidacy in the final possible hours.
"I didn't even have time to think about it," Perkes said. "I couldn't say no. These people (from the agricultural industry) were coming to me and it's something I dearly love and I have a lot of involvement with."
In order for a write-in candidate to have votes counted, the candidate must file a declaration of candidacy prior to 8 p.m. on the day of the election.
If the write-in candidate receives at least 1% of the total vote and is among the top two vote-getters, that person will appear on the general election ballot.
Perkes received 615 votes, equaling 1.68% of the vote. Skagit County, where Perkes resides, accounted for 481 of the votes.
With little time to campaign between a full-time job as a credit manager and a mother of two children still in school, this election is mostly about getting her name out there, Perkes said.
One of the key issues she wants to tackle if elected is to get voters more educated about whom they are voting for, rather than looking solely at party affiliation.
With a second candidate on the ballot, Perkes hopes more people will turn out to vote.
She said she prides herself on her ability to be diplomatic and to listen to all constituents.
"I just want to listen to the people," Perkes said. "It doesn't matter what party. I want to be the voice in Olympia that our community needs."
When Lekanoff learned there would be a second candidate on the ballot, especially another woman, she was excited.
"I'm a big promoter, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, that you have the right to share your voice," Lekanoff said. "It's the right, it's the absolute right."
