Five-term U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is seeking another term in a Nov. 8 general election race against challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Murray, a Democrat, and Smiley, a Republican, were the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 2 primary.
Five-term U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is seeking another term in a Nov. 8 general election race against challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Murray, a Democrat, and Smiley, a Republican, were the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 2 primary.
In that 18-candidate field, Murray received 52% of the vote and Smiley 34%.
Murray has held her U.S. Senate seat representing Washington state since defeating Republican Ron Chandler in the 1992 election.
In information submitted for the state voters pamphlet, she said, "These last few years have been some of the toughest for our state that I can remember. But that has only made me more determined to be a strong voice in the other Washington for our workers and families — one who listens to the people of our state first and foremost, and always stands up for our values and priorities."
Murray said in the voters pamphlet that she has "led the Senate in passing legislation last year to get our kids back into the classroom safely, make COVID vaccines available to everyone who needed them, and help small businesses and families make ends meet through difficult times."
While Murray has political experience — she also served in the state Senate and on the Shoreline School Board before being elected to the U.S. Senate — Smiley is a political newcomer.
The 41-year-old from Pasco responded to a questionnaire provided by the Skagit Valley Herald that she has "an extensive background in building coalitions and working with members from both parties to enact legislation to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs and improve veterans’ health care."
She said when her husband Scotty was severely injured while serving in the military in Iraq, she became involved in veterans’ rights.
Smiley said she advocated for the VA MISSION Act of 2018, which improved the veterans care system and allows them to receive care closer to their homes.
Smiley said the biggest issue facing the candidate elected to this Senate seat is the rising cost of living.
"From skyrocketing inflation to an oncoming recession, it’s clear that our economy is headed in the wrong direction," she said in the questionnaire.
Smiley said her Agenda for Economic Recovery and Reform will put more money in the pocketbooks of middle-class families while enacting ideas that will take advantage of the state's strengths in the global competition for jobs and investment.
She said Murray has accomplished little in her 30 years in the Senate, and that her Agenda for Economic Recovery and Reform will be good for the state and the country.
"Unlike Senator Murray’s tax-and-spend agenda, my plans will ensure more money stays in the pockets of hard-working Washington families," she said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.