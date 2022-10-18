Incumbent state Rep. Dave Paul is facing a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from political newcomer Karen Lesetmoe in the race for the 10th Legislative District's Position 2 in the state House.
Paul, D-Oak Harbor, is seeking a third term. He is the vice chair on the Community and Economic Development Committee and serves on the Transportation and College and Workforce Development committees. He is an administrator and instructor at Skagit Valley College.
Lesetmoe, R-Oak Harbor, is a real estate broker and Navy veteran.
Education, living-wage jobs and housing affordability are areas of attention for Paul.
"I will continue to work with local and state leaders to identify common sense solutions to increase housing stock of starter homes and multifamily residences," he said. "I believe it is important that we have leaders in Olympia who talk about the need for affordable housing in rural counties. Many state leaders are surprised to learn that vacancy rates in Skagit and Island counties are near 1%."
Lesetmoe said providing tax relief, making public safety a top priority — including by rolling back 2021 police reforms — and creating a better education system for all kids are her priorities.
"We had a $15 billion budget surplus and despite crushing inflation, the Democrat majority did not provide meaningful tax relief," she said. "My plan is to provide a sales tax cut and roll back the gas tax increase to give much-needed relief to hard-working Washingtonians."
Paul said he will continue to listen to his constituents' concerns, advocating on their behalf while supporting health care, family planning and access to reproductive health care.
"Most of my legislative proposals are ideas from constituents, such as strengthening pathways for students to earn college credit in high school and expanding educational benefits for veterans," he said. "I've championed infrastructure investments, such as the Mount Vernon Library Commons, the La Conner Library, updates to the Wiley Slough Dike Project and Skagit County's emergency communication system.
"I understand the importance of K-12 public education and work closely with schools throughout our district to ensure our students are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow."
Lesetmoe said what Olympia needs is clear.
"We need a fresh perspective and common-sense decision-making in Olympia that puts the power back into people’s hands, not into the governor’s mansion or the capitol building," she said.
