Sutherland-Low

State Rep. Robert Sutherland (left) is running for reelection against Sam Low.

State Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, will face in the Nov. 8 election a challenger from his own party in the race for his state House of Representatives seat — Republican Sam Low.

Low, a Snohomish County Council member, said his record for bipartisan collaboration sets him apart from the two-term representative in the 39th Legislative District.

