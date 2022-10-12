State Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, will face in the Nov. 8 election a challenger from his own party in the race for his state House of Representatives seat — Republican Sam Low.
Low, a Snohomish County Council member, said his record for bipartisan collaboration sets him apart from the two-term representative in the 39th Legislative District.
“I think that’s what the voters of the 39th want,” he said. “I don’t think they want to have someone who is just going to create more division in Olympia.”
What Low characterizes as bipartisanship, Sutherland calls a betrayal of the Republican Party.
“You could argue that he’s not a real Republican. And I make that argument, by the way,” he said.
The 39th district encompasses eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties, including Sedro-Woolley.
Low said if elected, he hopes to make a difference in the rising cost of living.
Gas prices are a huge part of that, and he supports a gas tax hiatus funded by last year’s state’s budget surplus. Aside from offering relief at the pump, lower gas prices would reduce the costs of shipping, farming and other industries that rely on vehicles.
“That would provide a tremendous amount of relief, if people are able to save 50 cents or a dollar on every gallon of gas,” Low said.
Sutherland said rising costs are a consequence of single-party rule in the state.
He has proposed bills in each of his four years in office that would eliminate the state portion of property taxes, in an effort to lower the cost of housing. But these bills have not made it through the Democratic majorities in the Legislature.
“While that’s not going to solve the problem, that will help to reduce the cost of housing by a couple hundred bucks a month,” Sutherland said of his proposals.
He said emergency action supported by Democrats that prevented evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic is anti-landlord, and is compelling people to stop renting their units. He believes supporting landlords will add rental units to the market, and competition will bring costs down.
Similarly, he also attributes public safety concerns to Democratic control in Olympia.
Sutherland said he and other Republicans want to mandate larger bail amounts for those accused of major crimes, and longer sentences for those convicted of such crimes, but they need voters statewide to elect them to give them a chance to enact such change.
“If (voters) want change, they have to consider change,” he said.
Low said there was a need for the Legislature to pass police reform laws to respond to police misconduct, but he is still critical of the attempts at reform.
“I think the pendulum went a little too far on some of those bills,” he said, but added the laws don’t need to be scrapped completely.
Sutherland said he has doubts of the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and said the state needs to enact stricter rules on voter registration.
According to The Seattle Times, he used state money to attend a conference on election security hosted by Mike Lindell, a prominent spreader of conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election.
If elected, Low plans to keep his position on the Snohomish County Council while he serves in Olympia. Sutherland said he believes the job of a representative is too demanding for someone to do both.
However, Low said the legislative position is intended to be part time, and that other Snohomish County Council members have been able to hold both positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.