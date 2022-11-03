There is still time for residents to register and to vote in Tuesday's general election.
In-person registration and voting can be done up until 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 8.
The website VoteWA.gov allows voters to find their current registration status, have access to a voters guide, and after voting be able to track the status of their ballot.
“If you never got the ballot but see that the elections office received and accepted it, call the office right away,” Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said, adding such an occurrence is rare. “We recommend all voters use a ballot drop box to be sure the ballot comes in on time.”
Voters who haven't received a ballot or lost it, can still vote.
Though it's too late for a replacement ballot to be mailed, one can be printed at VoteWA.gov or printed at a county elections office or at a voting center.
Locations and hours are posted on VoteWA under the Current Election dropdown.
Voting center staff can also help voters with disabilities with marking assistance and audio ballots.
The primary reason voters don’t receive their ballots by mail is if they’ve moved recently,
Fell said. Another reason is that someone moved out of the house and the rest of the family’s
mail inadvertently got forwarded.
Challenged ballots
If a ballot’s tracking status is "challenged," an elections official will contact the voter by mail with
a form to resolve the specific issue. A quick response is needed so the ballot can be counted.
Ballots are challenged usually because of the signature, Fell said. The system scans the
barcode and pulls up the voter’s information. If the signature doesn’t match, it requires research.
Sometimes officials can rectify the discrepancy internally, like when spouses use each others’
envelopes.
Secure, safe voting
Washington has used voting by mail for over a decade and Snohomish County has used it for
16 years.
“We have a tested and trusted system that’s stood up to numerous audits and recounts over the
years,” Fell said.
All ballots, including replacement ballots, are connected to a registered voter, so each person’s
vote is only counted once.
“Every ballot we have issued has a unique number,” Fell said. “Whenever a second ballot is
issued, the first ballot is suspended in the voter registration system. The system triggers to
insure that only one ballot is accepted for any given voter.”
Fell described the vote counting process. Ballots are always handled in the elections office by at
least two people from the time we pick them up from the drop boxes to scanning them in the
office.
The ballot is identified as having been received, then it goes through a verification process with
the signature being matched to the one on file.
The ballot is then removed from the envelope that ties it to the voter. The ballot is scanned by
“air gapped” computers that are not connected to the Internet. The system is federally tested
and approved by the Secretary of State’s office, Fell said.
Tabulation equipment is tested before each election to see that the equipment properly reads
voters’ marks. A batch audit is performed where the political parties agree upon six batches of
ballots and one race. Results of a hand count are compared to the tabulation system count to
confirm the system’s accuracy.
Before the election is certified, the results go through an auditing process that uses statistics to
see if the voting system is performing accurately.
Teams also monitor ballet drop boxes to ensure that voters and staff are safe.
