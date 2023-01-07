Trevor Lane has helped several counties form agritourism policies that fit with what they are looking to accomplish.
Lane, the Washington State University Ferry County Extension director of community economic development and an expert in the field of agritourism, is looking on as Skagit County works to form policy of its own.
"To see this coming together and the community talking in meaningful conversations — kudos to the community," he said. "It's commendable to see the community push through."
Skagit County has reached the legislation phase of its work on agritourism, which will include creating new code. Draft code is expected from the county in early 2023.
Lane said every situation is different and there is no one solution that pleases everyone.
"This is an evolving landscape," he said. "We're just now beginning to learn more about the impacts (of agritourism) to our rural and tribal communities."
Interest in the agritourism industry has been growing over the years as more counties look to add agritourism code and policies.
"The one thing that I see is the opportunity to improve roads and traffic while we educate the public," Lane said. "We're seeing a lot of success when people come to the table with an open heart and an open mind."
Keeping an open mind, and reviewing data rather than relying solely on personal feelings are among the most important pieces of advice Lane said he gives to those going through the process.
"I hope they will use data that's validated and vetted," he said, pointing to sources such as statistics from the state departments of Agriculture, Labor and Commerce. "A little education goes a long way."
Lane said that although everyone feels a little differently about agritourism, all concerns are valid in some degree.
"There is so much bias and room for error, but that doesn't make them wrong," he said. "This is why we look at data."
Over the course of its agritourism study process, Skagit County did two public surveys, did a situation assessment and looked at case studies in other jurisdictions. The second survey received more than 600 responses.
The county has been looking at both the data and survey responses in order to develop agritourism code that can help farms thrive with minimal issues to neighboring farms and the community as a whole.
Lane said more than three million small farms have been lost since the early 1900s.
"How can we take this problem and turn it into something that benefits the community?" Lane said.
His answer is agritourism.
With the help of agritourism, farms are able to generate enough income to thrive without the farmers needing separate full-time jobs.
Even an additional $5,000 can be important.
"That can be the difference between mom or dad being able to stay home," Lane said.
According to a 2011 study on agritourism in the state conducted by the Washington State University Extension, farms that took part in agritourism activities rated additional income as extremely important for operating an agritourism business.
Other important reasons were to provide a service or opportunity to the community and to educate people about farming and agriculture.
"That local knowledge is being lost," Lane said. "Farming is hard work and there's a lot that goes into it."
He said awareness of farms and local communities is one of the many positives about agritourism.
Lane said he has also seen agritourism efforts end badly.
"Some of the larger, aggregated agritourism populations have become over-popular and over-trafficked," he said.
