The Fourth of July holiday is coming on the heels of a historic heat wave that baked an area already struggling with ongoing drought conditions.
The combination has firefighting agencies, state leaders and a variety of fire scientists urging communities to skip fireworks displays this year, especially the personal variety.
“I’m worried,” said Brett Berg, chief of Skagit County Fire District 9, which serves the Big Lake area. “It’s drier than I’ve ever seen it.”
He was among several this week urging extra caution ahead of Independence Day. Big Lake’s major fireworks show is July 3.
“I want everybody to have a good time ... and I don’t want to be the Grinch of their celebration, but boy they really have to watch what they let go up in the air,” Berg said.
Lantern and rocket-style fireworks can be particularly dangerous, especially if those who light them lose track of where they are going, he said.
Berg suggested people hose down their lawns and any shrubs on their properties to dampen potential wildfire fuels leading up the Fourth of July weekend.
Wood-shingle roofs should also be doused, and any debris on roofs or in gutters cleared, Berg and Department of Natural Resources staff said.
“We’re urging people to please do everything they can to prevent these fires in the first place,” Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said during a media briefing Wednesday.
Already, 564 fires burned across the state in the first six months of 2021. About 95% of those were human-caused, according to Natural Resources.
“The number of human-caused fires is alarming. They are out of control,” Natural Resources Assistant Wildfire Division Manager Angela Lane said.
While the majority of the fires were extinguished while small, nearly 100 acres have burned in Western Washington and another 1,240 in Eastern Washington, according to Natural Resources data.
“We are urging everyone to please be safe, to bring one less spark out there on our landscape and to prevent the kind of wildfires we are (already) seeing today,” Franz said. “Any activity out there on the landscape that has a spark will start a wildfire.”
Franz oversees Natural Resources, the agency that leads firefighting coordination across wildlands in Washington. She was joined Wednesday by agency staff who shared statistics from an early start to this year’s wildfire season.
Already, 2021 is seeing more fires ignite across a drier landscape than seen in all of 2020, or even previously memorable fire years including 2015 and 2009.
“When we have these hot, dry temperatures like we are experiencing ... it is very easy for these wildfires to start in every corner of our state, which is what we’ve been seeing,” Franz said.
Both Eastern Washington and Western Washington have already in 2021 exceeded the 10-year average number of fires per year, according to Natural Resources data. Even traditionally damp northwest Washington, which includes Skagit County, has exceeded its 10-year average.
Natural Resources Wildfire Fuels Specialist Vaughn Cork said 2009 was one of the state’s most intense fire years on record, but looking back, fuel conditions on the ground weren’t nearly as bad as today. Hot, dry weather has sucked the moisture out of vegetation across Washington landscapes — priming them to ignite easily and to allow flames to spread rapidly.
“With the heat wave that we had, we pushed into new maximums the past few days — and we are still setting new maximums,” Cork said of the fuel potential across forests and grasslands.
Those conditions make the idea of lighting fireworks precarious.
“I can’t force you not to light fireworks, but I can urge you to please not contribute to starting wildfires,” Natural Resources spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward said. “Skip the front-yard display this year.”
Also Wednesday, 143 scientists, including several from Washington, signed a statement with a title asking the western U.S. to forego fireworks this year.
“The July 4th weekend in the United States this year will be like no other we’ve experienced in the nation’s history,” the statement reads. “The extreme heat ... is setting the stage for widespread fire activity.”
It’s not the first time firefighters and land managers here have braced for a particularly dangerous wildfire season.
In 2019, the season began early across Skagit County. Last year, as firefighters prepared locally for fire season, a statewide burn ban was issued due to the dryness seen on the landscape.
Firefighters and fire experts also began cautioning this spring that 2021 was shaping up for a likely intense season.
“Our climate is changing,” Berg said. “It’s getting drier.”
