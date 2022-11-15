State Rep. Greg Gilday took a lead Tuesday morning over challenger Clyde Shavers in the race for a seat in the state Legislature.
After a morning ballot update by Island County, Gilday now has a 15-vote lead. The Republican has 34,940 vote to Democrat Shavers' 34,925.
The two are running in the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
In the week since election day, Shavers' lead of 2,312 has shrunk as elections workers continued to count ballots. However, several more counts are upcoming before the election is certified Nov. 29.
Skagit County estimates 17,500 ballots have yet to be counted, and a portion of those will include this race. So far, about 59% of Skagit County voters have supported Shavers.
Island County has about 1,100 ballots left to count, and about 53% of voters there have voted for Shavers.
Gilday said he knew this race would be close, but didn't expect there still wouldn't be a clear winner a week after election day.
"It's an exercise in 'hurry up and wait,'" he said Tuesday morning.
Shavers did not return a call requesting comment, but sent a brief statement via email.
"From day one we knew this was going to be a very close race so we're not surprised by the current numbers," he said. "We're very optimistic about the outcome given that most of the remaining ballots are from Island and Skagit counties."
Regardless of who wins, Gilday said this is another example that the 10th Legislative District is becoming purple. The district is one of only a few in the state that sends both Democrats and Republicans to Olympia.
But he said past elections show Republicans in the 10th tend to vote closer to election day, and his newfound lead may reflect that tendency.
Gilday also said he thinks a story ahead of the election likely plays into him taking a lead.
A letter from Shavers' father, sent to Gilday and media outlets about a week before the election, accused Shavers of exaggerating both his military service and career history.
At the time, Shavers said the letter was politically motivated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.