VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent's campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District.

"We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately," his campaign said in a statement. "But given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation we have to our supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome, we believe a second tabulation is in order."


