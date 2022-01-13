...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Government & Financial Institutions Talk Crypto and Governance
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International, national, and local government leaders, financial experts, and technology innovators will meet at the National Press Club in Washington, DC to discuss blockchain, cryptocurrency and the Future of Money, Governance, & the Law, strategizing their next steps.(January 27-28, 2022) This event is hosted by the Government Blockchain Association, (GBA), and will offer learning, strategizing, and collaborating. Participants will hail from hundreds of organizations including:
Barclays Bank
Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador
European Commission
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Federal Housing Finance Agency
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority
Massachusetts Division of Banks
Maven Federal Credit Union
Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation
The Union of Arab Banks
The World Bank
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. Congress
United Nations
According to a Chainalysis report in October of 2021, the Global Crypto adoption worldwide increased by over 880% last year. These numbers are not driven by a few crypto whales, but more likely reflect the actions of over a billion people. This represents the beginnings of major shifts in economic, financial, and governance systems.
Blockchain technology, with "its" decentralized abilities, will cross borders, impacting national authority or even personal responsibility. Now, more than ever, government leaders need to collaborate to understand and address challenges to existing systems. Regulations must work locally and globally for people interconnected through new communities, technologies, and paradigms.
On the evening of January 28, the government and industry leaders will attend 'The Roaring 20s' evening reception in the Gatsby-like ambiance of St Yves DC, The GBA's Roaring 20s Evening Reception will be an enchanting experience of networking in style. Guests will network with cryptocurrency mavericks, government policymakers, foreign ministers, and business moguls, all hoping to make the deal of the century. "The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want." F Scott Fitzgerald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.