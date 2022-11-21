Corrin Hamburg has solidified her lead over incumbent Germaine Kornegay in the race for Skagit Public Utility District Commissioner.
As of Monday's ballot count, Hamburg leads by 1,161 votes. She has 23,512 votes, or about 51% of the total, to Kornegay's 22,351 votes, or about 49%.
State law mandates a recount if the two candidates are separated by less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of total votes cast, meaning a recount appears unlikely.
In Skagit County, an estimated 800 ballots remain uncounted for the Nov. 8 election, and neighboring counties are similarly close to completing their counts.
The election will be certified Nov. 29.
Meanwhile, Democrat Clyde Shavers held on to his narrow lead Monday against Republican state Rep. Greg Gilday in the 10th Legislative District. Shavers leads by 137 votes.
In the 39th Legislative District, Republican Sam Low leads state Rep. Robert Sutherland, a fellow Republican, by 7,030 votes.
The 10th district includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, while the 39th district includes parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Among the other four state House races on Skagit County ballots, the incumbents are leading.
In other Skagit County races, Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Sheriff Don McDermott and Auditor Sandy Perkins continue to lead in their reelection bids, and Danny Hagen leads in his bid to replace retiring Assessor Dave Thomas.
Skagit County will post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
