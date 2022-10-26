SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris, in Seattle on Wednesday, announced that nearly $1 billion has been awarded to school districts throughout the country to replace older school buses with newer electric and cleaner-running models.
The funding is part of a total of $5 billion for cleaner school buses, to be distributed over five years, included in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress late last year.
Harris spoke for about eight minutes to an-invite only crowd of several hundred in the bowels of Lumen Field, with a backdrop of four electric school buses.
"Who doesn't love a yellow school bus?" she asked. "It's part of our experience growing up, it's part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your friends and to learn."
Harris spoke in front of Highline School District No. 401, a Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric bus that can go up to 138 miles on a charge and was purchased this year using a state grant. It's one of three electric buses in the district, which serves the Burien, SeaTac and Des Moines area.
Every day, 25 million kids ride on yellow school buses, Harris said, calling it the largest form of public transit in the country. And 95% of those buses currently run on diesel, she said, emitting climate-warming greenhouse gases and contributing to health issues like asthma.
"We are witnessing around our country and around the world the effects of extreme climate," she said. "What we're announcing today is a step forward in our nation's commitment to be a leader on these issues, to reduce greenhouse gases, to invest in our economy, to invest in job creation, to invest in building the skills of America's workforce."
Four Washington school districts have, so far, applied for and received funding to replace aging diesel-powered buses with electric, natural gas or propane models: Easton, Pomeroy, South Whidbey and Toppenish.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Joe Biden last year, includes billions for roads, public transit, ports and the power grid.
Harris, while in the Senate in 2019, had originally sponsored legislation to provide funding to electrify the nation's school buses. Washington Sen. Patty Murray then offered similar standalone legislation last year, before working to get the funding included in the massive infrastructure package.
The $1 billion in rebates awarded for school buses will help purchase nearly 2,500 school buses in all 50 states, 95% of them electric, according to the White House.
There are or will soon be about 80 electric school buses on the roads in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.